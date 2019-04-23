|
Donald Miller
Sioux Falls - Donald Ray Miller, age 83 of Sioux Falls, passed away Saturday April 20, 2019 at Ava's Hospice House.
Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, Wednesday April 24, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Avenue. A funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 am Thursday at St. Therese Catholic Church, with burial at the Berg Cemetery.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Ruth Miller, Sioux Falls; his daughters, Kimberly (Mike) Wenzel, Sioux Falls, Sandra (Monty) Meyer, and Kathleen (Mark) Adams, both of Harrisburg, SD; his siblings, William (Catherine) Miller Jr., Sioux Falls, SD, and Marilee (Joe) Smith, Brandon, SD; 9 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 23, 2019