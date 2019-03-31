|
Donald Munk
Garretson - Donald Munk, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at his home in Garretson. Memorial service will begin at 2:00 PM Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home in Garretson. Memorial visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy of Garretson; children: Todd (Susan) Munk of Liberty, Missouri and their children: Guy and Hudson; Joni (John) Skellie of Shelbyville, Kentucky and their children Colleen and Logan, and Kerri (Scott) Warsord of Flaherty, Kentucky and their children Mac and Megan; step-children: Bill Eide, Jr of Rapid City and his son, Ozzie, and Andy Eide of Rapid City and his son, Brodie; granddaughter Madi Backes and her mother, Kirstie Backes; and siblings: Doug (Marianne) Munk and Alice (Jerry) Crisp both of Dell Rapids. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one grandchild.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 31, 2019