Donald NygaardSioux Falls - Donald Nygaard, Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on August 15, 2020 in the comfort of his home with family by his side. Succumbing to Leukemia, Donald was 84 years, 8 months and 22 days old.Donald Bert Nygaard was born November 25, 1935 in Clark, SD to Bert and Clara (Froslie) Nygaard. He grew up on a farm east of Bradley, SD with his parents and younger siblings, Dorothy and Robert. He graduated from Bradley H.S. in 1954.He married his high school sweetheart, Mildred M. Hess on May 19, 1956. In 1959, Donald and Mildred settled in Webster, SD, and started a family in 1961. He performed his civic duties as a police officer and eventually Interim Chief of Police of Webster through the spring of 1962. He became a full-time police officer for the Sioux Falls Police Department in late 1962. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police from 1962 to 1968.In 1973, Donald and Mildred moved to Hartford, SD making the small town their home for over 25 years. There, they raised their three children - Rhonda, Brenda and Randy. Many family picnics were hosted at the Nygaard Ranch while living there. Proud of his Norwegian roots, Donald loved homemade lefse and had no problems wearing the latest Uff-Da apparel. Donald worked very hard over the years and was devoted to his family.Donald drove for K and J Trucking in 1994, earning driver and safety awards until he retired from the company in 2011. With forty plus years of trucking under his belt, Donald came across a number of real-life experiences. Family, friends and anyone who would like to listen always enjoyed his stories of adventures. His friends and neighbors at the City Center where Donald resided called him the "Story Teller". Not a day went by that Donald didn't take advantage of sitting in the community room sharing his stories during a good game of cards or bingo.Enjoying his retirement, Donald loved spending time with family and his friends. He was a devoted race fan. As a spectator he watched and followed auto racing in the upper Midwest, and especially loved NASCAR and the World of Outlaws.With the news of Huset's Speedway reopening, Donald was bound and determined to go to the races one more time. With the generous help from the staff with Aseracare Hospice and Huset's Speedway, Donald's wish came true on August 2nd of this year. He admitted that he forgot how noisy it usually got while watching from the hillside and was glad he got to go. He further commented; while working for the Sioux Falls Police Department from 1963 to 1968, he worked traffic control after special events and weekend races. When sports did not fill up his free time, being a "Shade Tree Mechanic" did.Donald was blessed for his three children, Rhonda Nygaard-Mitchell, Brenda Nygaard and Randy Nygaard - all of Sioux Falls, SD; sister, Dorothy Nygaard Gibbs and Dennis, Pierre, SD; brother, Robert Nygaard, Sioux Falls, SD; six grandchildren, Crystal (Mitchell) Kennedy and Jim, Melissa Mitchell, Christopher Mitchell, Austyn Nygaard, Andrew Nygaard, Breanda Laird, all of Sioux Falls, SD; three great-granddaughters, Jaydin Mitchell, Adleigh Mitchell, Ireland Olson; as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. Donald was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred (Hess) Nygaard in 2010; mother, Clara (Froslie) Nygaard in 1993; and his father, Bert Nygaard in 2000.The family will be available to greet friends during open visitation from 5-7 Thursday evening, August 20, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD, and will be conducting a private burial at a later date.Memorials may be directed to the Fraternal Order of Police.