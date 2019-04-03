|
|
Donald P. Berg
Dell Rapids, SD - Donald P. Berg, 97, of Dell Rapids passed away peacefully Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Dells Nursing and Rehab Center. Funeral services will begin at 3:00 PM Friday, April 5, 2019 at Willow Creek Lutheran Church, rural Dell Rapids with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Minnehaha Funeral Home in Dell Rapids. Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Donna, Dell Rapids; daughter, Delight Hansen (Jeff Nelson), Dell Rapids; grandson, Nathan Hansen, Dell Rapids; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Nicholas and Jake Hansen, Dell Rapids; step sons, Steve (Diane) Brasseur, Blaine, MN and Jim Brasseur, Sioux Falls; step grandchildren, Serena, Isaac and Olivia Brassure, Blaine, MN and Nicholas Brassure, Arizona; brother-in-law, Ron (Barbara) Walters, Henderson, MN; sisters-in-law, Barb (Daryl) Rieck, Aberdeen, SD and Gerrie (Bob) Binion, Brownstone, MI and several nieces, nephews and relatives. Don was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Joyce; brothers, Alvin and Clayton and sister, Arlene.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 3, 2019