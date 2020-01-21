|
|
Donald P. Robinson
Sioux Falls - Donald (Robbie) Paul Robinson, 90, passed peacefully into our Lord's arms Friday, January 17, 2020 at Sanford Medical Center, Sioux Falls, SD. Don was born to Merril and Josephine (Wallace) Robinson on October 20, 1929 in Tracy, MN.
At the age of six, his father was tragically killed in a house fire, leading to several difficult years moving from relative to relative. Eventually, the family relocated to Sioux Falls, and his stepfather, James Fuller joined the family.
After graduating from Washington High School in 1949, he joined the Army Reserves, and soon after served two tours of duty in the Korean War, achieving the rank of Sargent. He trained in a tank division before spending most of the war in the dangerous role installing communication lines into enemy territory ahead of the troops.
Don started his working career shining shoes for a dime, then setting pins at Sport Bowl. Later, he moved into the grocery business at K & K where he first met his future wife. After high school, he joined Sunshine Foods. He remained there until his retirement in 1993 as the Head Buyer. In retirement he worked part time at Blue Cross Blue Shield and First National Bank for a period of time.
Shortly after his return from the war, Don unexpectedly reconnected with Joyce Stoneall while sharing a cab ride to their first dance class. Totally smitten with each other, they tied the knot on the January 16, 1954. To this union Don and Joyce welcomed children: Shaine (Doug) Callies, Sioux Falls; Renee (Dwayne) Rydell, Sioux Falls; Donald (Mary) Robinson, Lakewood, CO; Angie (Scott) Ausland; ten grandchildren: Amber (Damon) Dykstra; Kyle (HaiLee) Callies; Rachel (Luke) Hotvet; Jesse (Jenny) Rydell; Katie ( Chris Scott) Robinson; Laura Robinson; Jordan (Veronika) Robinson; Jade (Cole) Turner; Dillon (Kayla) Ausland; Alex (Tyler) Puthoff; and thirteen great grandchildren. Joyce went home to the Lord this past August, and Don missed her every day since. In addition to his children and grandchildren, Don is survived by his brother, James (Theresa) Robinson, Albuquerque, NM. He is preceded in death by his sister, Jacqueline Marquardt.
Don was an avid reader and golfer. He worked to improve his game up until his move to assisted living a year ago. Don and Joyce enjoyed dancing, golfing, going for car rides, and, of course, their favorite pizza and beer. Spending special times and holidays with their family always brought them joy. He took great pride in his yard, garden, and home. He lovingly took over most of the cooking, cleaning, and laundry as Joyce grew weaker and her eye sight worsened.
The family will be present for visitation from 1:00-2:00 pm Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue. Private interment will take place at Hills of Rest Cemetery.
A special thank you to all the staff and residents at Primrose Retirement Community for all helping both Don and Joyce to feel welcome and safe in their new home this past year; and thank-you to Sanford Health staff, especially the staff on 5000, Neuro Acute, and Palliative Care.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020