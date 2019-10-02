|
|
Donald Pearson
Sioux Falls - Donald G. Pearson, Sioux Falls, SD, died September 30, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls. He was 91.
Donald Pearson was born January 13, 1928, at Winfred, SD, to John and Laura (Rose) Pearson. He was raised on the family farm and graduated from Salem High School in 1946. He then entered the US Army, and was stationed in Japan at the end of WWII. Following his discharge from service, he began college at SDSU.
On October 6, 1950, Don was united in marriage to Irene Petersen in Tyler, MN. Don was called back to service for the Korean War and served from 1950 to 1951. Returning to college, he earned his Bachelor Degree in 1953.
The family moved to Milbank, SD, where Don taught a veteran's Ag program for two years. They moved to Madison, SD, where he taught high school agriculture. In 1962, they moved to Sioux Falls, SD. Don then began his lifelong bowling career managing Eastway Bowl. Don was an excellent bowler. He also taught bowling and started several bowling leagues. In the early 1970's, he became a partner of the business. His pride and joy, Don started the Big Sioux Tournaments as well as a children's handicapped bowling league.
After the business was sold, Don started a second career in his life as a realtor. He retired again in 1999.
In addition to bowling, Don enjoyed fishing, playing cribbage and pinochle, deer hunting in the Black Hills, and playing softball and golf.
He was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church where he was an usher for many years; member of SDBPA where he served on several committees and as organization secretary; a 1989 inducted member of the SD Bowlers Hall of Fame, and was a past member of the Elks.
Blessed with a compassionate heart, Don will be forever remembered for his kindness and generosity.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Irene Pearson, Sioux Falls, SD; daughters, Susan R. (Cecil) Meyer, Willmar, MN, Pamela G. Pearson, Sioux Falls, SD; two grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael; and five brothers, Neil, Eugene, Maynard, Daryl, and Jack.
Funeral Services will be held 10:30am Saturday morning at Our Savior's Lutheran Church. The family will greet friends from 5-7pm Friday at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Ave. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 2, 2019