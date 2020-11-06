1/1
Donald Rea

Sioux Falls - Donald F. Rea, 90 of Sioux Falls, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his home.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Janet (Frisch) Rea; son, Charles Rea; daughters, Angela Wright and Patty Dennis; special adopted daughter, Lynn Lee; 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson; brothers, Dick (Trenna) Rea and Dennis (Jean) Rea; and sisters, Carol Lewis and Lola "Tootie" Johnson.

Don is preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Teri; son, Darrell; brother, Darrell Rea; and sisters, Cheral Doyle and Lila Prudhome.

In the spirit of giving, Don has donated his body for medical research at USD Medical School, Vermillion, SD. There will be a graveside service scheduled at a later date.

www.MillerFH.com






Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
