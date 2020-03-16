|
Donald Rypkema
Sioux Falls - Donald G. Rypkema, 84, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Primrose Retirement Community.
Private family services will be held at Hills of Rest Mausoleum, Sioux Falls, SD.
Donald Gene Rypkema, son of John and Grace (Geerdes) Rypkema, was born March 27, 1935 in George, IA. He grew up and was educated in George High School graduating in 1952. He entered the US Army for 2 years where he served in IA Operations and Intelligence Specialist in Korean Conflict.
Donald was united in marriage with Mavis Kix on August 9, 1955 in Pipestone, MN. They moved to Sioux Falls, SD in 1957.
Donald worked for Minnegasco for 32 years, and started residential building company before retirement. He graduated from Augustana College in 1971.
He actively worked on the presidential campaign for George Mc Govern.
He served on the South Dakota Board of Accountancy, appointed by the Governor and served on the Sioux Falls Housing and Redevelopment Commission, appointed by the Mayor.
Don enjoyed watching baseball and Nascar racing. He was an avid watcher of the stock markets.
Grateful for having shared his life are his three children, Debra (Dave) Meyer, Diane (Greg Ramynke) Rypkema, David Rypkema, all of Sioux Falls, SD; and a grandson, Travis (Hannah) Entenman of Sioux Falls, SD; three siblings, Edward (Alice) Rypkema, Lincoln, NE, Joan (Bob) Luitjens, George, IA, Norman (Lori) Rypkema, Sioux Falls, SD; and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Mavis.
Memorials may be given to the Union Gospel Mission.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020