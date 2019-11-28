Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wild Flower Presbyterian Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Wild Flower Presbyterian Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Burial
Following Services
Hills of Rest Cemetery
Rev. Donald S. "Don" Barbalace


1943 - 2019
Rev. Donald S. "Don" Barbalace Obituary
Rev. Donald "Don" S. Barbalace

Sioux Falls - Rev. Don S. Barbalace, age 76 died November 26, 2019 in the arms of his beloved family. Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Wild Flower Presbyterian Church in Sioux Falls with burial to follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Wild Flower Presbyterian Church where the family will greet relatives and friends from 2:00-4:00 PM.

Don was born June 22, 1943 to Sabastian and Wreatha Barbalace. He served 50 Years in the Civil Air Patrol and served the Presbytery of South Dakota.

He is survived by his wife, Cheryl; sister, Connie; sons, Ken, Justin and step-son, Jon; and 8 grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Presbytery of South Dakota. Full obit and online guestbook available at georgeboom.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019
