Donald Schaefers
Rapid City - Donald Schaefers, 95, of Rapid City and formerly of Polo, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Monument Health Center in Rapid City after being hospitalized for an abdominal infection 6 days prior.
Due to the current threat of the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial was held at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City with a drive through visitation in the parking lot for extended family and friend and Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Liborius Catholic Church in Polo. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Polo, S.D. Public service will be held at a later date.
Grateful to have shared in his life are his sons: Jerome (Tammie), Joseph (Christine), and James (Terri Patterson); daughter, Jane (Kelly) Thomas; stepchildren: Lynn (Lloyd) Stockwell, Bill (Rhonda) Warren, Jeff (Theresa) Warren, David Warren, and Donald Warren; 20 grandchildren: 24 great grandchildren; sisters: Gen Blindert and Gerry Wernsmann; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death were his two wives, Lila in 1984 and Lois in 2014; two stepchildren: Dan Warren and Nancy Bonbardier; and three brothers-in-law.
Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Donnie's arrangements. visit www.familyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 14, 2020