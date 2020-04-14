Services
Reck Funeral Home - Miller
313 E. 1st Ave.
Miller, SD 57362
605-853-3127
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Schaefers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Schaefers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald Schaefers Obituary
Donald Schaefers

Rapid City - Donald Schaefers, 95, of Rapid City and formerly of Polo, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Monument Health Center in Rapid City after being hospitalized for an abdominal infection 6 days prior.

Due to the current threat of the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions, a private Mass of Christian Burial was held at Blessed Sacrament Church in Rapid City with a drive through visitation in the parking lot for extended family and friend and Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Liborius Catholic Church in Polo. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Polo, S.D. Public service will be held at a later date.

Grateful to have shared in his life are his sons: Jerome (Tammie), Joseph (Christine), and James (Terri Patterson); daughter, Jane (Kelly) Thomas; stepchildren: Lynn (Lloyd) Stockwell, Bill (Rhonda) Warren, Jeff (Theresa) Warren, David Warren, and Donald Warren; 20 grandchildren: 24 great grandchildren; sisters: Gen Blindert and Gerry Wernsmann; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death were his two wives, Lila in 1984 and Lois in 2014; two stepchildren: Dan Warren and Nancy Bonbardier; and three brothers-in-law.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Donnie's arrangements. visit www.familyfuneralhome.net
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -