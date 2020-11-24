Donald Severson
Arlington - Donald Irvin Severson, 91, long-time resident of Arlington, died peacefully in his sleep, November 21, 2020, in the tender care of the Estelline Nursing & Care Center. Donald was born December 4, 1928 at Royal Oak, Michigan to Harry and Agnes (Eggebraaten) Severson. He was baptized January 20, 1929 in the Norwegian Lutheran Church of Detroit. Don graduated from Cass Technical High School in Detroit in 1947 and was accepted into Michigan College of Mining and Technology, now Michigan Technical University, where he was a member of Tau Beta Pi Fraternity. He married Nancy Elizabeth March in 1949 and the couple had three sons. In 1951 Don graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, the first of three generations to earn an Engineering degree from MTU. He began his career as a civil engineer for Commonwealth Assoc. of Jackson, MI and soon formed his own company, Severson Associates at Southfield, MI.
In 1990 Don sold his Michigan firm and began D. Severson Engineering in Arlington, SD, pioneering remote working as he collaborated with his sons on challenging designs that took them across the nation. Don married Janis Kay (Lund) Smith, July 28, 1990 and they made their home on a farm south of Arlington where he loved hosting friends and family and sharing his love of fishing, hunting and country life. In 2002 the couple moved to Arlington. In 2015 they moved to Brookings and then to Estelline Care Center in 2019.
Don was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, the Arlington Commercial Club and served for many years on the City Council having been instrumental in the design of the Main Street improvement project. Don was a passionate golfer and treasured the friendships he made on the green. He was an avid bowler, loved skiing, scuba diving and showing Janis the world in their travels. More than anything, he loved his family and friends, to whom his kindness and his life well-lived will continue to be an extraordinary example.
Don is survived by his wife, Janis, children Rick (Shireen) Severson, David (Karen) Severson, Michael (Tanya) Smith, Sheila (Larry) Larson and Coleen (Thomas) Liebsch; brother Harold (Darlene) Severson; sisters-in-law Helen (the late Frank) Severson and Lois (the late Richard) Kenyon-Severson
Grandchildren: Jason Mark Severson; Gary (Angela) McWhorter, Nikki (Chris) Paris; Arjang (Naseem) Roshanrouz, Arash (Sanaz) Roshanrouz, Aryan (Brian) Roshanrouz, Dina (Erin) Roshanrouz, Damoon Roshanrouz; Nicole (Nick) Volk, Brittany (Casey) Krog, Bradley (Julie) Larson, Tyler (Marilyne) Larson; Tyler (Shannon) Liebsch, Krista (Eric) Lenz and T. J. Liebsch; Morgan and Colton Smith. Great Grandchildren: Keyano and Kayden Roshanrouz; Selena and Mya Srour; Angel, Victoria, Nix and Violet McWhorter; Lydia, Aubree and Lane Paris; Jada and Maci Volk; Connor, Colton and Baylor Krog; Quinn, Reagan, Jack and Rudy Larson; Ava and Dylan Larson; Tristin Liebsch; Emelynn Lenz as well as many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Nancy, son Mark Severson, brothers Gordon, Frank and Richard Severson and granddaughter Jordan Darrah.
Due to Covid-19, a Celebration Of Life will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at 10:30 am with interment at Arlington City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm, Friday, June 25, 2021. Johnson-Henry Funeral Home of Arlington is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be directed to the Alzheimer's Association
or The Special Olympics
.