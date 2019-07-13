|
Donald "Don" Ulrikson
Canton, SD - Donald "Don" Ulrikson, age 94, died Friday, July 12, 2019 at Sanford Canton-Inwood Hospital surrounded by his family. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 15 at Lands Lutheran Church, rural Hudson, SD. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-7 p.m., family present from 5-7 p.m., at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton. A prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m.
Don was born on October 13, 1924 in Sioux Falls, SD to Otto and Jurina (Stangeland) Ulrikson. Don attended Augustana Academy before marrying Hazel Fait on March 7, 1945 in Canton, SD. They lived south of Canton until moving into Canton in 1994. Hazel died in 2010.
In addition to farming, Don worked for the City of Canton as the Water/Wastewater Superintendent until retiring in 1989 after 19 years of service. He had been a member of Lands Lutheran Church since 1924 where he served as a deacon, trustee and usher. He was also a past member of the school and township board, President of Farm Bureau, President and member of Sons of Norway, was on the State Executive Board of Planning, and was a lifetime member of the Waste Water Association. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with family, and watching his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's activities.
Grateful for sharing his life are his daughter, Judy (Alan) Perry, Sioux Falls, SD; 3 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Herb (Grace) Ulrikson, Canton, SD and sister-in-law, Lois Ulrikson; along with a host of extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Hazel; son, Jerald Dean; and brothers, Merle Mickelson and Robert Ulrikson.
