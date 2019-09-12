|
|
Donald VanDeRostyne
Parker, SD - Don VanDeRostyne, 86 of Parker, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am Saturday, September 14, 2019 at St. Christina Catholic Church in Parker. Visitation will start at 6:00 pm Friday, September 13, 2019 at the church with a Rosary starting at 6:45 pm and Prayer Service starting at 7:00 pm.
Donald Peter VanDeRostyne was born December 22, 1932 in the depth of the depression near Garretson, SD to Margaret (Kuechenmeister) and Joseph VanDeRostyne. He was the third of five children.
He was drafted into the US Army in 1952 and served until 1954. While serving in the army he obtained his GED as he only attended one semester of high school. He then went on and got his business degree from the University of South Dakota.
On September 5, 1957 he was united in marriage to Nyla Nickles in Yankton, SD. He worked as a Great Central Insurance field representative until 1972, when he purchased the Turner County Abstract Company in Parker, SD. He also sold insurance and did tax preparation until his retirement in 1997. They were members of St. Christina parish, where Don served on the finance council.
He is survived by two daughters, Mary Flom of Yankton, Tracy (Don) Mason of Brookings; two sons, Craig (Jodie) VanDeRostyne of Manterville, MN, and Jim (Janet) VanDeRostyne of Parker; one brother, Gary VanDeRostyne of Dallas, TX, and 11 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Nyla, two brothers, Dale and Joseph, one sister, Lorraine Evans, and two children, Donald J, and Steve.
www.hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 12, 2019