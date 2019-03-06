Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Wake
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
The Cathedral of St. Joseph
Donald W. Albers Obituary
Donald W. Albers

Sioux Falls - Donald Albers, of Sioux Falls, died Monday, March 4, 2019 at Dow Rummel Village.

Donald William Albers was born September 28, 1924 in Salem, SD. He grew up in Salem where he received his education. Don farmed with his father for his entire life prior to retiring from farming in 1969.

On September 27, 1969 he was united in marriage with Mamie Lyndel in Sioux Falls, SD. Don worked for Johnson Nursery for a few years, then became a groundskeeper for Minnehaha Country Club for a period of 12 years. He retired from that position in the mid 1980's.

For hobbies, Don enjoyed basketball, particularly watching Augustana Basketball and high school games. He collected horses, clocks and roosters and also enjoyed dancing at the Moose Lodge, gardening and playing Bingo. He loved to travel extensively and often visited about the two trips he and Mamie took to Hawaii.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews. Although Don didn't have children of his own, he had a very special bond with his nephew, Jim. It was as close to a father-son bond that could be possible. The two of them shared many Augustana basketball games together.

Preceding him in death are his parents, John and Eva Albers; his wife, Mamie on February 24, 2018; a brother, Bob and a sister, Betty.

Funeral Mass will begin 10:00 am Friday at The Cathedral of St. Joseph. Interment will be in the St. Mary's Cemetery, Salem, SD. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00-7:00 pm Thursday, with a Wake service and Rosary beginning at 6:00 pm at Miller Funeral Home, Main Avenue location.

Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 6, 2019
