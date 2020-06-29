Donald Wayne Klapprodt
Donald Wayne Klapprodt

Brookings - From the shores of Lake Campbell on a calm and beautiful afternoon in their log home built over 40 years ago, he was surrounded in love by many, both near and far. Don Klapprodt, age 79, passed away peacefully on June 27th, 2020.

Born on June 17th, 1941, Don graduated from Toronto High School as a standout athlete in baseball, basketball and track in 1959. Soon after, he married the love of his life, Donna, on October 29th of 1960. They moved to Minneapolis, MN to begin Don's career in Grain Merchandising with moves to St. Peter, MN and then to Fairmont, MN, before settling in Brookings, SD for the past 50 years. Don was a Grain Buyer for Sexaur Company until his retirement.

Don will be remembered for his love of life and big smile. His life was filled with lasting and great memories of family and friends on Lake Campbell. Over the years, Don enjoyed being a supporter of his grandchildren's sporting careers and their academic achievements.

He also had an enormous love of animals, most recently his dogs, Lady and Lucky.

Grateful for having shared his life with his bride of 59 years, Donna; children, Deb (Mark) Schuttloffel, Shylla Raabe, Kevin (Michele) Klapprodt.

Grandchidren; Ryan (Whitney) Schuttloffel, Jennifer (Kyle) Johnson, Logan Raabe, Sydney Raabe, Kris (Maryah) Klapprodt, Katie Klapprodt and Kasey Klapprodt.

Great-grandchildren; Ethan, Drake and Quinn.

Don will be greatly missed, forever remembered.

A family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Rude's Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome.com




Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rude's Funeral Home
105 W 8Th St S
Brookings, SD 57006
(605) 692-6221
