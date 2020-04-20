|
Donald Wesley Speck Sr.
Sioux Falls, SD - Donald Wesley Speck, 86, of Sioux Falls passed away Sunday evening April 19, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Sioux Falls. Due to the Covid-19 virus and private family visitation and service will be held. Burial will be held the same day. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Basham Funeral Service in Wessington Springs.
He was born December 2nd, 1933 at Wessington Springs, South Dakota to Esther (Hall) and August Speck. Donald served in the United States Navy from 1956 to 1958, working as an aircraft mechanic. Donald and Joan Robinson were united in marriage 1960 in Gann Valley, South Dakota. To this union, three children were born; LeAnn, Donald Jr., and Daniel. Donald farmed and ranched in Gann Valley with his brother Marvin. They left the farm in 1987.
Donald's true passions in life were his family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed farming, ranching, gardening, riding motorcycles, rodeo, hunting and fishing, riding and breaking horses, country music and dancing. There wasn't anything Donald couldn't fix. Donald also loved Boxing (Boxed on Navy Boxing Team), Baseball (Drafted by the New York Yankees), and Basketball. He is survived by his wife Joan Speck of Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020