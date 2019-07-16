Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Eidsness Funeral Chapel
217 Kasan Avenue
Volga, SD
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
First Lutheran Church
Volga, SD
Donavieve "Donnie" Tofte

Donavieve "Donnie" Tofte Obituary
Donavieve "Donnie" Tofte

Volga - Donavieve "Donnie" Tofte, 85, of Volga, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the First Lutheran Church in Volga, beginning at 10:30 A.M. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 P.M. at Eidsness Funeral Chapel in Volga.

Donnie is survived by her children: Gwen (Dallas) Olson, of Plymouth, MN, Richard Tofte, of Plymouth, MN, and Thomas (Fran) Tofte, of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren: Andrea (Glen) Hedstrom, Alyssa Olson, and Holly Tofte; great-granddaughter, Anya Hedstrom; and sister Ardys (Dahl) Brandt, of Chandler, AZ
Published in The Argus Leader on July 16, 2019
