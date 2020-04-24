|
Donavon Ray Mason
Platte, SD - Donavon Ray Mason, age 88, of Platte, SD died shortly after saying goodbye to his beloved wife of 61 years, Arlene. He passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at the Platte Care Center. He was born to Orrin E. and Myrtle (Parrish) Mason on February 25, 1932, in Platte, SD. Don and Arlene's family will be holding a memorial service to celebrate their lives when it is once again safe to gather. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements.
After graduation from Platte High School in 1951, Don enlisted in the Marine Corp and served his country during the Korean Conflict. After his service, Don became a member of the American Legion and went on to hold offices as Local Commander, State Commander, and National Vice Commander.
Don and his wife, Arlene, operated a family farm and cattle operation. Don was always very proud to live in and be involved with the Platte community. He served on the school board, bank board, Community Building Board, was instrumental in rebuilding the Platte Sale Barn, and assisted the volunteer teams in building the Lake Platte Golf Course, Trinity Lutheran Church, and Lyric Theatre. Don enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, playing cards, reading, and a good steak.
Grateful for sharing his life are, his two daughters: Kim (Tim) Tripp of Hartford, SD and Jill (Dale) Schulte of Cedar Falls, IA; three grandsons: Tom Tripp of Chattanooga, TN, Adam Tripp (Me'Shaya) of Hartford, SD and Kyle Schulte of Iowa City, IA; one granddaughter, Madison Schulte of Iowa City, IA; a great granddaughter, Twila Tripp; two brothers: Lester (Fern) Mason and Kenny Mason; and two sisters: Alice Fischer and Georgia Adolph.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Arlene (4/11/2020); two daughters: Jean and Karla; two brothers: Clarence and Vernon; a sister, Irene; six brothers-in-law; four sisters-in-law; four nephews; and his parents.
Memorials in Don's honor may be directed to: Campbell-Timmerman American Legion Post 115, c/o Arden Harvison, PO Box 111, Platte, SD 57369, Platte Public Library, 310 S. Main St., Platte, SD 57369 or , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090-6011.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through mountfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020