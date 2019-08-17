Services
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Colton
205 East 4th Street
Colton, SD 57018
(605) 446-3246
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
First Reformed Church
Colton, SD
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
First Reformed Church
Colton, SD
Donia M. Pitts


1928 - 2019
Donia M. Pitts Obituary
Donia M. Pitts

Colton, SD - Donia M. Pitts, age 91, of Colton, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 PM Monday, August 19, 2019 at First Reformed Church in Colton. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 PM Sunday at the church. Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Mary (Dave) Cuzick, Spring Valley, CA, Lonnie (Connie) Pitts, Sioux Falls, Richard (Sue) Pitts, Colton, Carol (Ken) Foster, Colton, Lawrence "Larry" (Shirley) Pitts, Garretson, Phillis Morris (Brian), Sioux Falls, and Annette (Tim) Luke, Sioux Falls; nineteen grandchildren; twenty five great-grandchildren; brother, Darol Lewis; special cousins, Martha Pitts and Lurlene Runyan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 17, 2019
