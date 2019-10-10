|
Donita M. Kindt
Sioux Falls - Donita M. Kindt, 67 died Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Funeral Services will be 10 AM Monday, October 14, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Grateful for sharing her life are her sisters, Bobbe (Tom) Schramm of Winner, SD, Guyla (Kevin) Hohn of Sioux Falls, SD; nieces and nephews, Donny (Suzy) Kindt, Joshua (Becca) Hohn, Nick Kindt, Tanya (Robert) Palmer, Barry (Haley) Schramm, Holly (Heath) Eggleston, Zack (Rachel) Kindt; uncle, Larry Bittner; 14 great-nieces and nephews; numerous cousins; special friends, Steve Wilson, Bette Wilkenson, Cozy Dorton; and a host of many other relatives and friends. Visit www.georgeboom.com for full obit and guestbook.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019