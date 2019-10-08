|
Donna Dwyer Brenneise
Rapid City - Donna Jastram Dwyer Brenneise, 81, of Rapid City, died Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Rapid City Regional Hospital.
She was born November 21, 1937 on the family farm near Scotland, SD. Donna Mae married Earl Dwyer on February 28, 1971 in Hurley, SD.Donna moved to Rapid City in 2009 and on May 8, 2010, Donna married Kenas Brenneise in Rapid City.
Survivors include her daughter, Nancy (Greg) Sass, Rapid City, a step son, Larry Dwyer, Sioux City, IA, 4 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, a sister in law, Sharon Lee Jastram and 3 nephews; Melvin Jastram, Jr, Martin Jastram and Bill Epps, and numerous friends.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Open Heart United Methodist Church, 202 E. Indiana St.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30AM, Friday, October 11, Open Heart Methodist Church. Interment will be held at 11:30am on Saturday, October 12 at the Sioux City Memorial Park cemetery in Sioux City, IA.
A memorial has been established by the family.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019