Donna KlitzkeVolga - Donna Mae (Ramsey) Klitzke, 72, died October 28, 2020 of Volga, South Dakota passed away of complications with pneumonia in Brookings, South Dakota at Brookings Health.Donna was born on October 28, 1948 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Amos and Faye, (Nelson) Ramsey. Donna was raised predominately in South Dakota and her late adolescence in Iowa. Her mother passed away when she was young and her older sister, Betty took on the loving and compassionate role of helping care and support Donna throughout her life.Donna lived the past thirty-seven years with her adored second family at Dakota Sun Assisted living. Donna was described as the matriarch of the facility and her welcoming nature greeted all the new residents into the family. Donna was a kind, gentle, and loving person who encompassed gratitude and kindness. She was a natural artist and enjoyed being creative with her crafts and arts. Family was very important to Donna. She cherished the family time spent with Betty's family in Sioux Falls, SD. Donna's prize in life was being a mother. She adored her daughters and very proud of the success of their lives and becoming a grandma.She is survived by her daughters, Lisa L. Jordan of Blaine, MN, Stacy Taylor (Russ) of Pine Haven, WY, Brother In Law, Dieter Proehl of Sioux Falls, SD and nephews, Jeff Proehl (Carrie), Brian Proehl, and Kirby (Kris) Proehl of Sioux Falls, SD and nephew Curt Kirschenmann of Kent, OH and family, Darla Huffman of Brandon, South Dakota, her five grandchildren and one great grandchild.She is preceded by her parents, Amos and Faye (Nelson) Ramsey, stepmother, Ardyce Ramsey; her sisters Betty Proehl, Judy Kirschermann and brother in law, Lloyd Kirschenmann.Arrangements are made by Miller Funeral Home and private graveside service will be held on November 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Sioux Falls. South Dakota. The family would like to express the gratitude to the Dakota Sun Assisted Living staff and friends for the compassion, dedication, and loving care of Donna. In lieu of flowers: Memorials may be directed to Dakota Sun Assisted Living in Volga, SD.