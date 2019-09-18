Services
Walter's Funeral Home
553 S Juniper St
Freeman, SD 57029
(605) 925-4259
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home
Freeman, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Bethlehem Reformed Church OPC of Freeman
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Koerner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Koerner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Koerner Obituary
Donna Koerner

Marion - Donna Koerner 76 of rural Marion passed away Monday at her home. Donna Miller married Ellroy Koerner in 1963. Donna is survived by her husband Ellroy. Sons Todd (Suzanne) of Freeman and Gregg (Laurie) of Harrisburg. Six grandchildren and a brother Dennis (Florence) Miller and sister Dorothy Preheim both of Freeman. Funeral services will be Saturday Sept. 21, at 10:30am at the Bethlehem Reformed Church OPC of Freeman. Visitation will be Friday from 5pm to 7pm at the Walter Funeral Home in Freeman.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now