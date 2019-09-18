|
Donna Koerner
Marion - Donna Koerner 76 of rural Marion passed away Monday at her home. Donna Miller married Ellroy Koerner in 1963. Donna is survived by her husband Ellroy. Sons Todd (Suzanne) of Freeman and Gregg (Laurie) of Harrisburg. Six grandchildren and a brother Dennis (Florence) Miller and sister Dorothy Preheim both of Freeman. Funeral services will be Saturday Sept. 21, at 10:30am at the Bethlehem Reformed Church OPC of Freeman. Visitation will be Friday from 5pm to 7pm at the Walter Funeral Home in Freeman.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 18, 2019