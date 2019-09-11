|
Donna Lee (Bauman) Fodness
Sioux Falls - Donna Lee Fodness, 84, passed away peacefully at Ava's House surrounded by her family on September 8, 2019.
Donna Lee Bauman was born February 17, 1935, to Richard and Ione (Robar) Bauman in Chester, SD. Her twin brother Donnie passed away shortly after birth. She graduated from Madison High School in 1953. After meeting Elden at a dance in Dell Rapids, Donna moved to Sioux Falls and worked at Jordan Millwork. On January 20, 1961, Donna was united in marriage to Elden Fodness. They made their home in Sioux Falls where she was a homemaker and worked for the family business- Fodness Gravel and Dirt Contracting. Donna was well known for her baking and cooking. There was always a great casserole and lots of homemade sweets in Donna's kitchen. Family was very important to her-she was so proud of all of her grandkids! Donna and Elden were charter members of Peace Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. They enjoyed lots of family time at their cabin on Lake Madison. Donna and Elden also enjoyed traveling. Over the years, they traveled to almost every state and Canada in their motorhome. They also enjoyed many winters in Arizona visiting family & friends. Donna was diagnosed with lung cancer in January of 2016, which she fought with the help of her favorite doctor, Dr. Christopher Sumey. After Elden passed away in September of 2018, Donna moved to Trail Ridge Senior Apartments, enjoying her time there with friends old and new.
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter: Sheri (Brad) Brown, Sioux Falls, two sons: Greg (Dawn) Fodness, Sioux Falls and Mark (Tracy) Fodness, Sioux Falls; four granddaughters: Megan (Zach) Dibble, Sioux Falls, Rachel Fodness (fiancé' Dillon Hayes) Fort Mill, SC, Haley and Riley Fodness, Sioux Falls; two grandsons: Cole Brown, Sioux Falls, Haden Fodness, Sioux Falls; two sisters: Peggy Kirstein, Madison, Georgia McNeil, San Diego, CA; two brothers: Robert (Carolyn) Bauman, Sioux Falls, Jim (Jan) Bauman, Colton; sister-in-law Sally Fodness, Sioux Falls.
Donna's parents, husband Elden, sister Jean and brother Terry preceded her in death. Memorials may be directed to SURVIVEiT Cancer Care Organization, the El Riad Shrine Children's Hospital Transportation Fund or .
Visitation with the family present will be from 4 to 6 pm on Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Miller Westside Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Peace Lutheran Church with burial at Hills of Rest Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 11, 2019