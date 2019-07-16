|
Donna M. Luke
Sioux Falls - Donna M. Luke, 92, passed away Sun., July 14, 2019. Her funeral service will be 10:30 AM Thur., July 18 at Asbury United Methodist Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Wed., July 17 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include 4 children, Thomas (Linda) Luke, North Platte, NE, Tammee Baymiller and Tim (Annette) Luke, both of Sioux Falls, Tonnee (Keith) Antijunti, Reedsburg, WI; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 16, 2019