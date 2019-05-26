|
Donna M. Reiter
Sioux Falls, SD - Donna M. Reiter, 85, died Fri., May 24, 2019. Her funeral service will be 10:30 AM Wed., May 29 at Hope Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation begins at 5 PM Tue., May 28 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, where the family will greet friends from 5-7 PM.
Survivors include her husband, Leonard Reiter; 4 daughters, Laurie (Collin Coyle) Stone, Sharon Lee, Lynnette (Jeff) Carmon and Jolene (Larry) Lamb, all of Sioux Falls; 8 grandchildren, Todd (Sara) Stone, Brenda (Tracy) Bennett, Katie Stone, Brian (Coty) McGuire, Scott (Sarah) McGuire, Sara (Kyle) Consoer, Lindsey Carmon, Jenny Lamb; 15 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Betty Ugland, of Washington. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 26, 2019