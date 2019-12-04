|
Donna Mae F. Klabo
Aberdeen - Donna Mae F. Klabo, 91, of Aberdeen, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Bethesda Home of Aberdeen. Donna Mae's wishes were to be cremated. A service of celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Schriver's Memorial Mortuary and Crematory, 414 5th Avenue NW, Aberdeen, is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign Donna Mae's online guestbook at www.schriversmemorial.com. Donna Mae F. Cowan was born May 17, 1928, to very loving parents, Clare and Marguerite (Bahr) Cowan, at Groton, SD. She attended school in Verdon, SD and graduated high school from Groton. Donna Mae then attended Northern State College in Aberdeen. She taught school until getting married to Marlin Klabo of Aberdeen. There were five wonderful children born into the Klabo family. They lived in Sioux Falls and Aberdeen. After returning to Sioux Falls, Donna Mae worked for Lewis Drug for 26 years. Her happiest days were spending time with her family. Donna took great pride in taking care of her family and making sure they were always well fed with her delicious homemade meals. Grateful to have shared Donna's life are her children: Audrey (Dennis) Becker of Sioux Falls, SD, Sandy Slaven-Klabo of Edmond, OK, Marlin Klabo, Jr. (Debbie) of Brainerd, MN, Gordon (Carol) Klabo of Brainerd, MN and Gary (Sue) Klabo of Aberdeen, SD; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one sister, Norma (Richard) Helmer of Groton, SD; and many nieces and nephews. Donna Mae is preceded in death by her parents, Clare and Marguerite Cowan; and one brother, Clair Cowan. Memorials may be directed to [email protected] Hospice, 201 South Lloyd St - #210W, Aberdeen, SD 57401.
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019