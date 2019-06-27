|
|
Donna McEwen
Sioux Falls - Donna J. McEwen, 74, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at St. John American Lutheran Church, 1912 W. 13th Street in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 28 also at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to the Dougherty Hospice House and St. John American Lutheran Church. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 27, 2019