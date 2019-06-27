Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John American Lutheran Church
1912 W. 13th Street
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John American Lutheran Church
1912 W. 13th Street
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Donna McEwen Obituary
Donna McEwen

Sioux Falls - Donna J. McEwen, 74, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at St. John American Lutheran Church, 1912 W. 13th Street in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday, June 28 also at the church. Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation to the Dougherty Hospice House and St. John American Lutheran Church. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 27, 2019
