Donna Rae Vangen
1939 - 2020
Donna Rae Vangen

Donna Rae Vangen, 80, died peacefully from Alzheimer's disease with family by her side, on July 5, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. Donna Rae Barta was born on December 18, 1939 in Cavalier, ND, to Albert Barta Jr. and Beulah Barta. She was raised in Walhalla, ND. After high school graduation, she attended school and worked as a laboratory technician in Minneapolis, MN. It was here that she met the love of her life and future husband Roger.

She was united in marriage with Roger Vangen on January 29, 1960 at "The Little Brown Church in the Vale" in Nashua, Iowa. They spent their honeymoon skiing in Sun Valley, Idaho. They then moved to Sioux Falls, SD where they spent forty years. They also enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their Lake Okoboji home. They moved to Mesa, Arizona in 1999.

Donna's greatest joy was entertaining family and friends. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed planning and preparing special dinners. She was a talented home decorator and skilled at completing home projects like wallpapering, tiling, and installing wood floors. Throughout her life, she had many interests. Some of her favorites were downhill skiing, bowling, bridge, sewing, and travel. She especially loved animals and caring for the family dogs.

Donna is survived by her husband, Roger, of 60 years, daughter Shelley, step-daughter Gail and son-in-law Bob, grandchildren, Wesley, Scott, Kylie and fiancé Mike, great-grandson Jaxson, and much-loved dog Jingles. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son Jeff.

Her passion for life, love of family and friends, and caring spirit will be missed by all who knew her.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Sage Hospice team and Brookdale East Arbor staff who provided care and support during her final months.

Memorials may be made to HALO Animal Rescue or the charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
