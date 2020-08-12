1/1
Donna Rentschler
Donna Rentschler

Sioux Falls - Donna Rentschler, 88, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on August 8, 2020 at Dow Rummel Village.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a future date.

Donna Jean Rentschler, daughter of Louis and Laverne (Enstrom) Rentschler, was born December 18, 1931 in Inwood, IA. She grew up there graduating from Inwood High School then continuing her education by earning her Bachelors of Science Degrees in Home Economics and in Textiles from Iowa State University. Donna was an expert in food and diet.

She worked as a Group Planning Manager for Stouffer's Restaurants in Chicago, IL, Pittsburg, PA and Cleveland, OH. As the company expanded, Donna progressed into the Stouffer's Frozen Foods Division where she was in Research and Development. She worked with Chef's Pantry in Sandusky, OH, and then she began working with Oscar Meyer in Madison, WI. It is there that she developed the snack we all know as the "Lunchable" which is widely sold in grocery and convenience stores today. Donna retired in the early 1990's.

Donna was a member and leader in the Sioux Falls Quilting Guild. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and embroidery. She learned to do stained glass and enjoyed large wild cat art paintings. Donna loved to travel having been to China, Europe, and really enjoyed Ireland. She was a voracious reader and was always up to date on news and politics.

Grateful for having shared her life are her two brothers, Norman (Connie) Rentschler, Inwood, IA and Louis (Dianne) Rentschler, Minneapolis, MN; two sisters-in-law, Rosalind Kerns, Sioux Falls, SD and Kay Larsen, Edina, MN; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Donald Rentschler.

Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
