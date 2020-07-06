1/1
Donna Standstrom
Donna Standstrom

Sioux Falls - Donna Sandstrom, Sioux Falls, SD, died July 5, 2020, at Ava's Hospice House. She was 69.

Donna Mae Sandstrom was born June 11, 1951, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Donald and Dorothy Sandstrom. She was raised in Brandon and Sioux Falls, SD. After graduating from Lincoln Senior High School in 1969, she attended LPN school and obtained her license in 1970. Donna worked at Sioux Valley (Sanford) Hospital on the orthopedic floor for many years. She then started working at the Sioux Falls VA in 1978. Donna also worked at Dow Rummel Village and later at the VOA. She loved being a nurse and caring for others.

Donna is survived by her son, Mike Sandstrom; sister and brother-in-law, Dava and Rich Lund; nephews, David, Rick and Isaac (Kelsey Sprout) Lund; and many cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Berg; brother, David Sandstrom; and best friend, Deb Kohnen.

She would like you to join in celebrating her life for a picnic gathering at Upper Sherman Park at 11:00am on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

Donna's favorite scripture was Psalms 46:10. "Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth."

Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
