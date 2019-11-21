|
Donna Whitcomb
Sioux Falls - Donna Mae Whitcomb, lifetime educator, died November 20, 2019, at Luther Manor in Sioux Falls, SD.
She was 84.
Born in 1935, Donna was the fifth of twelve children born to Paul and Emma Lems.
She married Dean Carter Whitcomb in 1954.
Donna's educational administrative career included work for the Children's Home Society, All Saints School, the State of SD, and Sioux Falls Public Schools. Donna's lifelong passions were her family and singing.
She is survived by her children, Karen Whitcomb, James Whitcomb (Debra), and Ellen Cortes (Danny); son-in-law, Brian Riedel; eight grandchildren, Aaron Gunsalus (Angela Bakarat), Allison Haney Steven), Leah Janssen (Mitch), Dustin Riedel, Alec Whitcomb, Cole Whitcomb, E. Sarah Cortes (Gregory Charak), Danny Cortes (Laura); and seven great-grandchildren, Alana, Colette, Noah, McKenna, Noa, Olivia and Dean. Donna is preceded in death by her husband Dean; her daughter, Marianne; sisters, Grace and Marguerite, and her brother, John.
Memorials may be directed to the Children's Home Society.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00pm Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019