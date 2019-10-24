|
|
Dora Mae Huggett
WEBSTER - Dora Mae Huggett, of Webster passed away peacefully with her family at her side at Strand Kjorsvig Living Center in Roslyn at the age of 89 years.
There will be no formal service honoring her wishes. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Homer Cemetery at a private family inurnment.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to Strand Kjorsvig Living Center 801 Main Street Roslyn, SD 57261. Fiksdalfuneral.com
Dora Mae Zumm was born on December 18, 1929 to Charles and Marie (Mann) Zumm at Pierpont, South Dakota. She was baptized and confirmed into the Lutheran Faith. She attended country school near the family home. She later obtained her GED and went on to graduate from Presentation College as an LPN. She also obtained a business degree from Sioux Falls School of Business.
On August 6, 1948, she married Robert Huggett at Montevideo, Minnesota. The couple made their home in Roslyn where they owned a road construction company. The couple had two daughters Debra and Holly. Throughout the years, Dora Mae worked alongside her husband doing the bookkeeping for their business. After Robert passed away in 1972, Dora Mae moved to Aberdeen and managed Preds Coats. In 1990, she relocated to Sioux Falls and did home health care until her retirement in 2013 when she moved back to Webster.
Dora Mae was a member of Roslyn Lutheran Church and Abiding Savior in Sioux Falls. She was also a member of Eastern Star. Dora Mae had a zest for life and was always up for fun things! She had a great way of making others feel special. She had a tremendous gift for caring for others and she loved helping them. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, word puzzles, and above all else she cherished time with her family. Dora Mae always told her family that God would take care of her! She was the kind of mother that a daughter could easily call her best friend.
She will be greatly missed by her daughters Debra (Jerry) Michlitsch of Roslyn, SD, Holly Blumer of Rapid City, SD, one granddaughter Tiffany (Aaron) Carlson and their children Mehcaid and Quorra all of Spearfish, SD and special friend Mick Blumer of Rapid City, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019