Doretta L. Helgerson
Sioux Falls - Doretta Louise Helgerson, Sioux Falls, SD, died October 8, 2019 in Sioux Falls, SD. She was 89.
Doretta Louise (Cramer) Helgerson, daughter of Ben and Rose (Dircks) Cramer, was born on August 5, 1930 in Presho, SD. She was united in marriage to Orville Wayne Helgerson on March 21, 1947 in Elk Point, SD.
They moved to Sioux Falls, SD and welcomed their son Terry. In 1962 she began a career in sales at Sears where she worked in the paint department until the1990s.
Family was very important to Doretta. She loved going on trips and was known as the "Trail Boss." Doretta also enjoyed a good cup of coffee and conversation with friends and family.
Grateful for sharing her life include; son Terry (Lois), grandsons Paul (Kim) and John (Beth) Helgerson, granddaughter Sara Christians, great-grandchildren Jackson Garnes, Benjamin, Jessa, Abigail, Isabella, and Samuel Helgerson, Abraham and Hope Christians all of Sioux Falls, brother Ron Cramer (Gerry) of Volga, SD, sister Diane Cramer of Boise ID, and many other loved family members.
Doretta was preceded in death by her parents and beloved husband of almost 70 years, brothers Bernard, Lyman, (infant) Albert Henry, parents-in-law Carl and Elsie Helgerson and several brothers and sisters-in-law. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society or Our Saviors Lutheran Church Youth Ministries.
Funeral Services will be held 1:00pm Friday, October 11, 2019, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 909 W. 33rd Street. Interment will be at Pleasant View Cemetery, Harrisburg. The family will be present to greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 Thursday evening at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue, (81st and Minnesota) directly across from Landscape Gardens.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019