Dori Groenendyk
Sioux Falls, SD - Dori Groenendyk, 51, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away suddenly in Florence, Italy on October 9th, 2019. She had traveled there to celebrate her 30th wedding anniversary with her beloved husband, Harry.
Visitation will be from 12:00-3:00 PM on Friday, October 25th, followed by the funeral service at 3:00 PM at Community Reformed Church at 6800 E 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD.
In lieu of flowers, please kindly share a memory of Dori with the family using the online link and make a charitable contribution to Community Bible Study or Covenant College.
Dori's funeral will be live streamed; the link can be found at www.communityrc.org
She is survived by her husband, Harry; children, Jake, Ellie, Jessan, and Hannah; parents, Bob and Polly Grossmann; siblings, Jonathan (Glenda) Grossmann, Lydia (Jay) Kroese, Ruth (Ryan) Nicholson, and James (Michelle) Grossmann. She was preceded in death by her infant brother, Samuel. She will be sorely missed by these and many others.
Dori's full obituary can be found at
www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019