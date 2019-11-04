|
|
Dorie Ament-Hansen
Sioux Falls - Dorie Ament-Hansen, 93, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away on November 3, 2019, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 1:30 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. An online guestbook is available at www.georgeboom.com
Doris Marie (Dorie) Daniel, daughter of Homer and Tressie (King) Daniel, was born on July 21, 1926, the second of a pair of twins, in Norfolk, Nebraska. Her early life was spent across Nebraska, as her father was transferred to various cities by the large furniture company he worked for. The family moved to the Carthage/Howard, South Dakota area to subsequently farm, during the depression when the furniture business dried up. Dorie's early education from 3rd grade through high school was spent here. She graduated from Argonne High School in 1944.
Dorie and her twin sister, Deloris (Dee), moved to Sioux City, Iowa. To attend Western Union School and became operators for that company. They were sent to many cities during WWII, and continued in that capacity until after the war. Dorie went to work for Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. as an operator at that time, and was transferred to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
In November of 1946 she met her future husband, Bernard L. (Buck) Ament, who was just back from Germany. They were married a year later, on November 8, 1947, in Luverne, Minnesota. They made their home in Sioux Falls all their married lives. Dorie was a "stay at home Mom" during their four children's up-bringing. Later Dorie went to work at Raven Industries doing sewing, her 3 different employs added up to more than 9 years. After the last assignment at Raven's, she attended JTI School and after graduation went to work for a chimney company in Sioux Falls until retirement. Dorie took organ lessons later in life and loved to play bridge, bowling, traveling and doing ceramics. She was a volunteer at Avera McKenna Hospital, special projects, and a life member of the post# 628 in Sioux Falls. She belonged to 2 bowling leagues at Eastway and Suburban Lanes. The couple traveled extensively throughout the United States, 9 of the 10 Canadian Provinces and the Yukon. Buck passed away on May 28, 1996.
On July 10, 1999, Dorie married John W. Hansen in Sioux Falls, S.D. They enjoyed traveling and entertaining. John passed away on May 8, 2004.
Grateful for having shared her life are her four children, Susan Ament Hilferty (Jim), Bloomington, MN.; Ben Ament, Moose Lake, MN., Marty Ament and Jerry Ament, Sioux Falls, five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; her brother, Homer M. Daniel (Marie) Sioux Falls; sisters, Beverly Ellsworth, Brandon, SD and Gayle Lunski, (Raymond), Sioux Falls, her step-siblings, Lillian Finn, Valley Springs, Lucille Garinger, Gillette, WY; brother-in-law, Duane Emmett, Brookings, SD and a host of other relatives and friends
She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Bernard L. Ament and John W. Hansen; her parents, Homer M. Daniel and Marie Daniel-Ament; daughter-in-law, Judy Ament; stepfather, Lawrence Ament; brothers, William R. Daniel and his wife Mable and Raymond E. King; sisters, Betty Lou Daniel, Eileen Daniel Ament Emmett, Dolly Daniel, Lillian Daniel Bonrud and Dee M. Loen; brothers-in-law, Gordon Loen, Bard Garinger, Don Bonrud, Henry Ellsworth, and David Finn; step-siblings, Edward Ament and his wife Phyllis, Anne Ament Gabel, Herbert Ament and his wife Mary, Kenneth Ament and his wife Eileen, and Alvin Ament; and one granddaughter, Georgia Belle (Gigi) Ament.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019