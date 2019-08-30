Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Canton Lutheran Church
Canton, SD - Doris Carlon, age 87, died Wednesday, August 28, 2019 surrounded by her family at Ava's House in Sioux Falls, SD. Funeral services will begin at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31 at Canton Lutheran Church. Visitation, with family present, will be Friday from 5-7 p.m., at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton.

Doris Jean Carlon was born on April 27, 1932 to Eric and Esther (Kietzman) Vosberg in Rockwell City, IA. She married Frank Carlon on July 18, 1959 in Rockwell City, IA. The couple made their home in Armour, SD. In addition to raising her family, Doris worked as a legal secretary for a time and did bookwork for her husband's painting business.

In Armour, she was active in the American Legion and VFW Auxiliary and Redeemer Lutheran Church. After moving to Canton, SD in 2008, she became a member of Canton Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her three sons: Richard (Tina) of Jacksonville, FL, Kent of Canton, and Ron (Nancy) of Canton, SD; six grandchildren: Stephen, Jennifer, Chris, Carrie, Kaitlyn, and Morgan; three great-grandchildren: Andrson, Kate, and Jack; and brothers, Elmer and Larry Vosberg. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, in 2009, her parents, and brother, Albert

Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 30, 2019
