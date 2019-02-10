|
Doris D. Eliason
Sioux Falls - Doris Eliason, 88, of Sioux Falls, died Tuesday, February 5th at Covington Heights Health Care Center in Sioux Falls.
Doris D. Holmes was born February 6, 1930 at Genoa, CO. She moved with her family to Maple Hill, IA where she received her education, graduating from Maple Hill High School in 1948. She furthered her education at Estherville Junior College in Estherville, IA.
She moved to Sioux Falls in 1953 where she worked with children with special needs for the Sioux Falls Public School System for 6 years. She later worked for Century Business Products for 15 years.
On September 22, 1965, she was united in marriage with John D. "Don" Eliason at Sioux Falls. She and Don lived in Sioux Falls where together they raised their 8 children. Doris was active in school PTA and was a 4-H leader. For hobbies, she enjoyed sewing, stamp collecting and reading. She and her husband had numerous hobbies together including collecting and reading about rocks and taking classes together. Don preceded her in death on October 20, 1999. She continued to live in Sioux Falls until the time of her death.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children Mike (Sharon) Theesfeld of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Anne (Gary) Haugan and Shelley (Brian) Donovan of Sioux Falls, Eric (Cindy) Eliason of Chaska, Minnesota, Lisa (Richard) Bohanan of Buckeye, Arizona, and Angela Eliason of Florida and 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Oscar (Carita) Holmes of Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents Verlie and Norma Holmes, two sons Leif Eliason and Joseph Theesfeld and Joe's wife, Kristi Theesfeld.
Memorial services will begin 1:00 pm Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, Westside location.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 10, 2019