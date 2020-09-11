Doris Jean Spaans



Mitchell - Doris J. Spaans, age 76, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at First Reformed Church in Mitchell, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a 7:00 PM prayer service Monday, September 14, 2020 at Will Funeral Chapel, Mitchell, SD. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Mitchell, SD. The funeral service will be live streamed through the First Reformed Church, Mitchell, SD Facebook page.



Doris Jean (Groen) Spaans, daughter of Lyle and Grace (Menning) Groen, was born February 4, 1944 in rural Armour, SD. She attended Grandview Country School and later graduated from Corsica High School in 1962. While in high school, she was employed at the café in Corsica.



Doris was united in marriage with Andrew "Andy" Spaans on August 24, 1962 in Corsica, SD. The couple made their home in Corsica. Later they moved to a farm 5 miles south and 4 1/2 miles east of Stickney. While in the early years on the farm Doris helped Andy farm and also sold Avon Cosmetics. In the mid 1960's, they moved to a farm 4 miles east and 2 miles south of Stickney. They continued to farm there from 1968 to 2008. In 1974, Doris began raising registered puppies and continued breeding dogs until 2008. Over this time span, Doris raised and sold many doges across the country. In 2008 the couple retired to Mitchell, SD.



Doris enjoyed antiques, collecting dolls, landscaping and working on her yard. She also enjoyed traveling and fishing with Andy.



Grateful for having shared her life are her mother, Grace Groen, Mitchell, SD; three sisters, Betty (Tom) Strehlow, Mitchell, SD, Jane (Ron) Gerlach, Stickney, SD, Lois (Duane) Lubbers, Chanhassen, MN; a brother, Dick (Pam) Groen, Mitchell, SD; Groen nieces and nephews, Mike (Kim) Strehlow, Gina (Pete) Richardson, LaRon (Roxann) Gerlach, Jay (Angie) Gerlach, Tyler (Vicki) Gerlach, Troy (Anissa) Lubbers, Travis (Karen) Lubbers, Trent (Tiana) Lubbers, Lori (Cliff) Kayl and Scott (Carroline) Kniffen; two brothers-in-law, Leonard (Elizabeth) Spaans, Larchwood, IA, Ben (Betty) Spaans, Corsica, SD; sisters-in-law, Pauline Spaans, Corsica, SD, JoAnne Spaans, Grand Rapids, MI, Martina D. Feyter, Grand Rapids, MI, Hermina Van Veldhuizen, Rock Valley, IA, Madelyn Spaans, Grand Rapids, MI, Cathy Spaans, Grand Rapids, MI, Rosalie Spaans, Sioux Falls, SD and Betty Spaans, Grand Rapids, MI; many Spaans nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Andy Spaans on January 2, 2020 and her father, Lyle Groen on July 20, 2012.



Doris was a member of First Reformed Church in Mitchell and a former member of the Stickney Jayceettes.



Memorials may be directed to the Ava's House.









