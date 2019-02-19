|
Doris Koepp
Canistota - Doris Koepp, 88, of Canistota passed away at her son's home in Spearfish on February 16, 2019. Visitation, with family present, will be from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Canistota. Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home of Rapid City and Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem are assisting with arrangements.
Doris W. (Korkow) Koepp, daughter of William and Wilhelmina (Giegling) Korkow was born June 29, 1030 at Canistota, SD, the 13th of 18 children. Doris passed away on February 16, 2019 at her son's home in Spearfish, SD having reached the age of 88 years, 7 months, 17 days. Doris grew up on the family farm northeast of Canistota. She was baptized and confirmed in the Zion Lutheran Church in Canistota, SD and remained a lifetime member. She attended Greenland #4 Country School. Following school, Doris worked a variety of jobs throughout her lifetime which included positions at Boom's Café, babysitting, school-bus driving, wallpaper hanging, and painting.
Her first love was God and family followed by her love for the state of South Dakota and the four seasons it offered. Doris preferred being 'outside' in all four seasons. Hobbies included playing on the girl's softball teams representing Canistota, hunting and bowling in the fall and winter and caring for her lawn and garden. In 1965, she won the first 25-line bowl-a-thon held in the area. In 1968, she was South Dakota ladies singles bowling champion and represented South Dakota in the Queens Tournament in San Diego, CA in 1969.
On August 1, 1950, Doris married Kenneth Koepp. To this union, two sons were born. She is survived by her two sons, Darwin (Sue) Koepp of Spearfish, SD and Darrell (Jennifer) Koepp of Black Hawk, SD; four grandchildren, Angela (Steve) Moore of Sidney, Australia, Andrea (Tyler) Moore of Victoria, TX, Dustin Koepp of Rapid City, SD and Shelby (Kelsey) Koepp of Rapid City, SD; five great-grandchildren, Harvey Moore of Sidney, Australia, Lily and Collette Moore of Victoria, TX, and Trace and Macey Koepp of Rapid City, SD; one brother, Dale Korkow of Canistota, SD; one sister, Alice Taylor of St. James, MN; and many other relatives and friends.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, husband, nine brothers, Leonard, Alvin, John, Franklin, William Jr., Martin, Ronald and twin infants, Doran and Darel, and six sisters, Erna Korkow, Loretta Lindbloom, Mable Larson, Ardelle Hjellming, Louise Bormann, and infant Lucille. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019