Doris M. Frerk
Doris M. Frerk

Sioux Falls - Doris M. Frerk, 88, passed away Thur., May 28, 2020. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Survivors include her daughter, Lori (Patrick) Frankman, Sioux Falls; 3 grandchildren; 2 great-granddaughters; a brother, Edward Eikmeier, Fort Morgan, CO; many nieces and nephews; and her special friend, LaVerna. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com.






Published in Argus Leader from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
