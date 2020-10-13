1/1
Doris Magee
Doris Magee

Thornton, CO - Doris Miller Magee passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, in Thornton, Colorado. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 15, at 7:00 PM at the Hudson Lutheran Church with Pastor Kevin Jensen officiating. Burial services will be held at Eden Cemetery of Hudson on Friday, October 16, at 3:00 PM. Condolences may be left for the family at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

Doris was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her daughter, Alayna Henderson of Thornton, Colorado; her son, Kevin Magee of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; her grandsons Matthew Henderson of Thornton, Colorado, and Malcolm Kim of Shreveport, Louisiana; her sister, Joann Van Maanan of Rock Valley, Iowa, and her brother, Roger Miller, of Wichita Falls, Texas.




Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Funeral service
07:00 PM
the Hudson Lutheran Church
OCT
16
Burial
03:00 PM
Eden Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Porter Funeral Home
404 4Th St
Hudson, SD 57034
(712) 476-2106
