|
|
Doris Marie Peterson
Viborg - Doris Marie Peterson, 98 died Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home, Viborg. Funeral services will be at 2:00pm Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, Viborg with burial at Rosehill Cemetery, Viborg. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Friday at the Hofmeister Jones Funeral Chapel, Viborg.
Grateful for having shared her life are daughters, Roberta (Curtis) Rasmussen, Viborg, Charlotte Sorum, Renner, Elaine (Mark Wittenbauer), Sioux Falls, Paulette (Glen) Hansen, Phoenix, AZ; a son Peter (Phyllis) Peterson, Grimes, IA; 15 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wesley, daughter Sharon, sons-in-law Neil and Richard, and 3 siblings.
hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 4, 2019