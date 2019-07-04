Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hofmeister Jones Funeral Chapel
Viborg, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
United Methodist Church
Viborg, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Marie Peterson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Marie Peterson Obituary
Doris Marie Peterson

Viborg - Doris Marie Peterson, 98 died Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home, Viborg. Funeral services will be at 2:00pm Saturday, July 6, 2019 at the United Methodist Church, Viborg with burial at Rosehill Cemetery, Viborg. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Friday at the Hofmeister Jones Funeral Chapel, Viborg.

Grateful for having shared her life are daughters, Roberta (Curtis) Rasmussen, Viborg, Charlotte Sorum, Renner, Elaine (Mark Wittenbauer), Sioux Falls, Paulette (Glen) Hansen, Phoenix, AZ; a son Peter (Phyllis) Peterson, Grimes, IA; 15 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wesley, daughter Sharon, sons-in-law Neil and Richard, and 3 siblings.

hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.