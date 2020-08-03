Doris Milliken

Doris MillikenSioux Falls - Doris Holmquist Milliken died on July 31, 2020 at the Sanford Care Center in Vermillion, South Dakota. She was born on February 11, 1923 in Sharon North Dakota.Doris grew up in Bozeman, Montana and her love for the mountains stayed deep in her heart. She completed her last hike up Hyalite Canyon near Bozeman when she was 90, and her favorite place to be was Yellowstone Park and the Gallatin River. She spent almost two years as a Wave in the US Navy during World War II and then attended Montana State College where she received her degree in Business. She taught typing and shorthand in Hysham and Belgrade Montana. In 1956 she married Charles (Bill) Milliken who worked for the Federal Aviation Agency and in 1957 gave birth to their only child, Ann Milliken Pederson. After Bill died in 1989 she moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to be near her daughter and son in law (Gary). She grew to love the Upper Great Plains and found joy when she attended music events at Augustana University where her daughter is a professor of religion at Augustana University, Sioux Falls, SD. Gary teaches middle school band and she was one of his most loyal band fans.Doris was a very active member of Hope Lutheran Church in Bozeman, Montana. She loved playing Chopin and Bach on the piano, reading poetry, and watching Seinfeld and Saturday Night Live. Her favorite days were traveling west to Montana with her granddogs and Ann and Gary.She is survived by her daughter, Ann and son in law Gary. Her brother, Vern Holmquist, died in 2019 at the age of 98.A private memorial service is pending with friends and family.Memorials may be given to the Augustana University Orchestra in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.