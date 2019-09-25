Services
Amos Family Funeral Home
10901 Johnson Drive
Shawnee, KS 66203
(913) 631-5566
Doris Vander Woude


1933 - 2019
Doris Vander Woude Obituary
Doris Vander Woude

Shawnee - Doris Vander Woude, 86, Shawnee, KS passed away Sat., Sept. 21, 2019.

Doris was born May 12, 1933 in Beresford, South Dakota to Alfred and Tilda (Thorsen) Solem, who preceded her in death. After high school she married her husband of 47 years Albert Vander Woude who also preceded her in death.

Doris is survived by her four children Connie (Carl) Hornbuckle; Don (Pam) Vander Woude; Sherry (Kevin) Vander Woude; Terri (Joe) Elliott; Grandchildren David Earlenbaugh; Christopher (Deanna) Greening; Michael Vander Woude; and Amber Elliott. She is also survived by six great grandchildren, Daylona; Tia; Mila; Kelsey; Alexis and Trevor; her brother Alan (Arlene) Solem, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.amosfamily.com (Arr. Amos Family Funeral Home 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, KS 66203; 913-631-5566)
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 25, 2019
