Doris Wallin
Canton - Doris Mae Wallin passed Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Canton, SD.
Doris Mae Wallin was born on February 5, 1929 in Huntington, West Virginia to Sumner and Mildred Sabean. She resided in St. Paul, MN most of her young life, attending Longfellow Grade School, and she graduated from Wilson High School. During her high school years, Dorie worked at the Montgomery Ward store in the "tube" department, fulfilling orders. After her graduation, she became gainfully employed by the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, as a switchboard operator, where she worked until 1957.
Dorie married Ralph Wallin on April 27, 1957, their union lasting 57 years. They resided briefly in St. Paul, MN, and then moved to Sioux Falls, SD. Ralph started a printing business (Mailway Printers), while she stayed at home raising their family. As their children grew, Dorie became employed part-time by the American Legion club "Cactus Heights" and later by the Elks Club, until her retirement around 1984. Within a short time, she began doing volunteer work for the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store and did so over a period of 25 years.
One of Dorie's favorite pastimes was perusing antique and thrift stores, looking to add to her collection of antique clocks, Christmas Dickens villages, dolls and furniture. She loved anything and everything Christmas, especially Santa! She also had a quite a collection of baby paintings and teddy bears. She often referred to her home as "The House of Trash and Treasures."
Dorie had many friends and she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Other interests of hers were reading all kinds of literature, including poetry, books, magazines, and the local newspaper daily. She thoroughly enjoyed music, particularly from the era of the '40's and '50's; but she especially liked Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley. Some of Dorie's fondest memories from her younger years were tap dancing, and walking on the stilts that her father made her. She always spoke about what an excellent cook her mother was and what a patient and kind man her father was to her.
Ralph and Doris established "The Ralph and Doris Wallin Nature Trails" which are connected to the Great Bear Recreational Park in Sioux Falls, SD. They also established "The Ralph and Doris Wallin Scholarship" through the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation. Doris made contributions over many years to the Sioux Falls Humane Society where and there are several cat kennels in honor of "Grandma Dorie".
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Doug (Bridget) Wallin, Christine (Wayne) Gullickson, Debra Wallin and Steven Wallin all of Sioux Falls; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Loyal (Carolyn) Sabean of Plainfield, IN.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Sumner and Mildred Sabean; her brother, Sumner Sabean Jr.; and her husband, Ralph Wallin.
In lieu flowers, please make donations to the Sioux Falls Humane Society in honor or "Grandma Dorie".
Wife, Mother, Grandmother. She will always be with us in our hearts, in our memories, in our life. To view the tribute video, please visit Miller Funeral Home website www.MillerFH.com