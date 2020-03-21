Resources
Doris Wiedenmeyer

Doris Wiedenmeyer Obituary
Doris Wiedenmeyer

Sioux Falls - Doris, 86, passed peacefully in her home on March 10, 2020. She was employed at Bell Telephone over 35 years. Survivors include three siblings, Vivian Fossum, Rapid City; Joyce Melton, Colorado Springs; Arden Wiedenmeyer, Santa Cruz; two nephews, Drew Fossum and Dr. Reed Fossum; a niece, Tenley Stibbe; seven grandnieces and grandnephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Chapel Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
