Dorothea Dailey
Dorothea Dailey

Centerville - Dorothea N. "Dottie" Dailey, 98, died June 20, 2020 at the Centerville Care & Rehab Center surrounded by her family. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Ron) Nygaard of Viborg, SD; son, Paul (Laura) Dailey of Council Bluffs, IA; 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 3:00PM Thurs., June 24, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery, Centerville, SD. Visitation will be 1:00-2:45PM Thurs. at Wass Funeral Home in Centerville. wassfuneralhome.com




Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wass Home For Funerals
400 Wisconsin St
Centerville, SD 57014
(605) 563-2258
