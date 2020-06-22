Dorothea Dailey
Centerville - Dorothea N. "Dottie" Dailey, 98, died June 20, 2020 at the Centerville Care & Rehab Center surrounded by her family. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Ron) Nygaard of Viborg, SD; son, Paul (Laura) Dailey of Council Bluffs, IA; 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be 3:00PM Thurs., June 24, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery, Centerville, SD. Visitation will be 1:00-2:45PM Thurs. at Wass Funeral Home in Centerville. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.