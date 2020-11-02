Dorothea Kurtenbach
Sioux Falls - Visitation is 3-8 pm Tuesday at Chapel Hill with family present 6:30-8:00 pm. Funeral 10 am Wednesday at First United Methodist Church, Sioux Falls.
Dorothea is survived by her children, David (Mary) of Mooreton, N.D., Kenneth of Marquette Mi., Gary (Susan) of Bismarck, N.D., Dale (Pat) of Brandon, S.D., Mary Kurtenbach of Pierre, S.D., Lori (Jay) Schriever of Woonsocket, S.D.; 8 grandchindre, 16 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Full obituary at chapelhillfuneralhome.com