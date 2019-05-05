|
|
Dorothy A. Oines
Brookings, SD - Dorothy A. Oines 95, of Brookings, SD passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Brookings Health System, Brookings, SD. Funeral Services have been set for 10:30am Friday, May 10, 2019 at Grace Free Lutheran Church, Bruce, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Rude's Funeral Home, Brookings, SD. Dorothy is survived by her children, Patricia Moe of Bruce, SD, Linda (James) Mannerud of Brookings, SD, Judy (Dan) Norman of Sioux Falls, SD and Ray Oines Jr. of Brookings, SD. A full obituary will be found online. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 5, 2019