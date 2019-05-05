Services
Rude's Funeral Home
105 W 8Th St S
Brookings, SD 57006
(605) 692-6221
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rude's Funeral Home
105 W 8Th St S
Brookings, SD 57006
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Grace Free Lutheran Church
Bruce, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Oines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy A. Oines

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy A. Oines Obituary
Dorothy A. Oines

Brookings, SD - Dorothy A. Oines 95, of Brookings, SD passed away Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Brookings Health System, Brookings, SD. Funeral Services have been set for 10:30am Friday, May 10, 2019 at Grace Free Lutheran Church, Bruce, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Rude's Funeral Home, Brookings, SD. Dorothy is survived by her children, Patricia Moe of Bruce, SD, Linda (James) Mannerud of Brookings, SD, Judy (Dan) Norman of Sioux Falls, SD and Ray Oines Jr. of Brookings, SD. A full obituary will be found online. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudesfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now